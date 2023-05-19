Atkins and Allen

Itawamba Community College sophomores Payton Atkins of Hamilton, left, and Emma Grace Allen of Fulton have been accepted into the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP).

 C.J. Adams I ICC

