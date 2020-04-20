FULTON - The work of several area students will be featured in The Calliope, which is scheduled for publication during the 2020 fall semester at Itawamba Community College.
The students and their work include Pam Dankins of Amory, “untitled poem;” Rain Walker of Fulton, “I Am not Your God;” Alfonso Fernandez of Houlka, “Milk for the Mona Lisa;” Alex Pearson of Houlka, “I’m Alright;” Brianna Turner of Maben, “Stories;” Michael Cook of Pontotoc, “Circles;” Mary Moore of Red Bay, Ala., “The Clocks Have Died;” Emily Shaffer of Saltillo, “1:54 am;” and Jay Biffle of Thaxton, “Empathy.”
The Calliope is ICC’s art and poetry journal, which was developed by Shawn Whittington of the Fine Arts Division. The poetry editor is Keith Morris of the Communications Division.