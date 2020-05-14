FULTON - Several Itawamba Community College students have been inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta.
They include Abby K. Clement, Katherine E. Morgan, Logann Griffith, all of Amory; Kayla D. Jackson of Crawford; Kalyn N. Johnson, Miranda T. Holcomb, both of Fulton; Le-Ann Cummings of Guntown; Darby Freeman of Houlka; Brittany N. Brown of Nettleton; Hannah G. Young of Olive Branch; Tyler B. Williams of Pontotoc; Carsen Enlow of Saltillo; and Alexis M. Wharton of Vernon, Ala.
Sigma Kappa Delta is the English Honor Society for two-year colleges. Members have the opportunity to share their love of literature and linguistics with like-minded peers, participate in rewarding activities and be recognized for their accomplishments. They may also apply for one or more of the society’s numerous awards and scholarships. Sponsors are Keith Morris, Anna Britt-Begnaud, Dr. Ashley Lancaster and Nathan Ward.