Public speaking instructor Jessi Stevenson has worked at Itawamba Community College for 15 years, and she’s never faced a classroom in quite the way she has this week.
On Wednesday, just two days after ICC students returned to class, Stevenson’s public speaking class on the Fulton campus was a mix of physical and virtual attendees. Only 12 of the class’s 24 students sat at their desks. The other half joined the class virtually via Zoom.
The next time her class meets, the groups will swap places.
It’s different, but Stevenson doesn’t necessarily consider that a negative.
“We have served up education one way for a very long time with really two choices – traditional classes or online classes – and now we’re really seeing a blend of technology and the traditional classroom,” she said.
It’s easy, she added, for educational institutions at any level to become stagnant in the way they do things. But COVID-19 has forced ICC’s educators to look at doing things differently, not only for now, but in the future.
It’s been that way at all three ICC campuses – Fulton, Belden and Tupelo – since classes resumed Monday. Face-to-face and hybrid classes began on Aug. 17 and will conclude by Nov. 20, which will be made possible by moving 225 minutes of instruction online, even for traditional face-to-face classes like Stevenson’s. Online classes start on Aug. 24.
According to ICC President Dr. Jay Allen, by the time registration for online classes ends, about 5,000 students will be enrolled across the college’s trio of campuses.
Allen said he’s aware of how challenging the semester will be for students and has tried to make his faculty and staff aware of and sympathetic to those challenges. Flexibility and compassion will be key, he said.
“Everybody is going to find themselves at some point with a challenge that they’re going to need help with, more than we’ve really ever seen,” he recently told the school’s faculty and staff.
Allen said the school’s primary goal this semester is to “give students as normal an experience as possible, to keep them engaged with the college, to aid them and challenge them to be successful both in the classroom and out.” That begins with stressing the importance of keeping the school open, and that will require an effort from the students themselves. Every ICC student had to complete a “Safely Together” online orientation course to learn about the college’s protocols related to COVID-19, and each student received a cloth mask with the ICC logo.
Allen said he tells his own children that their personal actions – whether they wear masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands regularly and take other actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – will directly affect their own school’s ability to remain open.
The same is true, he said, for ICC’s faculty, staff and students.
In an effort to offer flexibility to students, ICC is offering four options for students taking classes this semester: traditional face-to-face only, face-to-face hybrid where students alternate between attending in-person and completing online assignments each class, face-to-face Zoom where half of the class attend in-person while the other half attends via Zoom livestream on an alternating basis and online only.
Allen said the face-to-face Zoom option will allow students and instructors to continue taking part in classes even if they have to be quarantined and may also come in handy during flu season.
JD Burleson, sophomore secondary education major, is enrolled in a face-to-face Zoom class and said it allows students to space out more in the classroom and keeps large numbers of people from being potentially exposed to COVID-19.
“With all of the safety precautions that have taken place, it makes me feel a whole lot safer and I’m not worried at all,” Burleson said.
Chase Allen, a sophomore engineering major, is enrolled in two traditional classes that meet in large auditorium-style classrooms for social distancing. He said it’s weird not being able to see people’s faces because of masking, and although he was excited to return to campus and reunite with friends, the atmosphere is definitely different. It’s harder, he said, to carry on a conversation while standing six feet apart and wearing masks.
Despite this initial strangeness, ICC’s president believes the year will be a good one, and inevitably just an outlier in the school’s long history.
“This is not the new normal, it’s just the normal for today,” Dr. Jay Allen said. “So how do we make this work so that we challenge those students and help them be successful? Because our role is not just to prepare them and get them through this one class. We’ve got to get them to the next level, whether that be to work and be prepared for that or be to go to a university to finish their college degree.”
For longtime instructors like Stevenson, the changes brought on by pandemic have provided an opportunity to reflect, and maybe even improve upon, their craft. She believes the school’s response to the virus has created better cohesion for students and promoted collaboration among faculty and staff, with the end goal being the best education possible for students.
To her, that’s not such a bad thing.
“Education is never one size fits all, and I think for a long time, education in general, we’ve tried to make it one size fits all,” Stevenson said. “And that’s a really positive thing that COVID has brought to the table … it forces us to look across teaching disciplines.”