FULTON - Itawamba Community College will broadcast an online commencement ceremony to honor the Class of 2020 at 7 p.m. May 14.
The ceremony will be broadcast via ICC’s Facebook Live and on www.LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
“The historical format of the ceremony will continue, including the listing of names of all of the graduates, the announcement of honors and conferral of degrees,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “Special music will be provided by students enrolled in ICC’s music department.”
ICC announced earlier the postponement of the ceremony from May 8 due to MSDH and CDC guidelines as a result of the impact of COVID-19.
“It is our goal to provide the class of 2020 an opportunity to march in a traditional ceremony, pending the status of the public health emergency,” Allen said. “Once a date has been determined, graduates will have the opportunity to register to participate. The times and number of ceremonies will be based on the number of participants.”
In addition, Associate Degree Nursing graduates were recognized during a virtual pinning and candle lighting ceremony May 7.
“This situation is not what any of us expected, an abrupt conclusion to College activities and events, the swift transition to completing the semester in an online format and most certainly, the on-campus celebration of our graduating class. ICC is committed to appropriately recognizing and honoring the Class of 2020 as soon as it is safe to do so. We look forward to that day.”