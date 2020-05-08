FULTON - Itawamba Community College will recognize high school students who have been offered achievement scholarships for the 2020 fall semester during a virtual awards day for the five counties it serves the week of May 11.
The schedule includes Chickasaw County, May 11; Itawamba County, May 12; Lee County, May 13; Monroe County, May 14 and Pontotoc County, May 15 at 2 p.m. each day on Facebook Live and at www.LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
Achievement scholarships are based on the following criteria: Valedictorian/Salutatorian, ranked first or second out of a high school class of 10 or more; Presidential, 28+ on the ACT or National Merit Finalist; Dean’s, 24-27 ACT or National Merit Finalist; Academic Excellence, 22-23 ACT; and Merit, 18-21 ACT.