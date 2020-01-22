FULTON - Itawamba Community College Alumni Association and Indian Club members are invited to attend an Appreciation Night from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 3, in the Davis Event Center hospitality room on the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus.
Members of both groups will receive free food and admission to the ICC/Northeast basketball games and can visit with ICC coaches, administrators and staff. For those who are not members, there will be an opportunity to join both groups.
The event is sponsored by the ICC Alumni Affairs and Foundation office.
For more information, contact Michael Upton, director of Advancement, at maupton@iccms.edu or call 662-862-8039.