Jay Allen 75th

Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen extends an invitation to the 75th Diamond Anniversary Gala which was announced during Convocation 2023.

 COURTESY

TUPELO - Itawamba Community College will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special event planned for Oct. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. at the West Hall of the Cadence Bank Conference Center in Tupelo.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

