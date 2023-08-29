TUPELO - Itawamba Community College will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special event planned for Oct. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. at the West Hall of the Cadence Bank Conference Center in Tupelo.
“Throughout the past 75 years, our college has grown into a thriving hub of knowledge, growth and opportunity thanks to the dedication of our exceptional faculty, staff and students,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “The impact of our collective efforts extends far beyond our walls, shaping communities and changing lives worldwide. It is fitting that we host this 75th Diamond Anniversary Gala to acknowledge with gratitude not only the milestones in our history but to celebrate the best that is yet to come.”
Proceeds from ticket sales and corporate sponsorships, which are available on multiple levels, will benefit scholarships awarded by the ICC Foundation, Inc. Individual tickets are $75 or $125 per couple.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at Gala.iccms.edu or checks payable to the Itawamba Community College Foundation, Inc. can be delivered in person to Michael Upton, director of Advancement, in the David C. Cole Student Services Building at the Fulton Campus or mailed to his attention at Itawamba Community College, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton, MS 38843.
More information on corporate sponsorship levels is available from Nina Strother, director of Marketing and Community Engagement, at njstrother@iccms.edu or (662) 862-8242.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to our success,” Allen said. “Thank you for being an integral part of our esteemed community college as we continue to impact the future of the workforce of tomorrow. We hope that you will join us Oct. 14. Here’s to the memories we’ve made and the bright future that lies ahead!”
