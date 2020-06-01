FULTON - Although the traditional ceremony has been postponed, members of Itawamba Community College’s Class of 2020 will have an opportunity to pick up their diplomas June 9 and 10 in Tupelo and June 11 in Fulton.
Drive-thru pickup locations and times are June 9 and 10, Health Science Education Center, Tupelo Campus, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. and June 11, Cypress Pavilion, Fulton Campus, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Students must present their student ID or driver’s license, and no third-party pick up will be allowed. Members of Phi Theta Kappa can pick up stoles and tassels at either location. The $35 is payable in cash with the correct change or completed check. All Honors College students must pick up their medallions at the Tupelo Campus on June 9 or at the Fulton Campus, June 11.
All passengers in vehicles are encouraged to wear masks.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates who cannot pick them up on the available dates.
For more information, contact Dr. Robert Solomon, registrar/director of admissions at rtsolomon@iccms.edu or (662) 862-8032.