BELDEN - Registration is under way for several Healthcare Provider CPR classes at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center.
Interested individuals can select from classes offered from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on June 20, July 18, Aug. 1 and 15. Participants are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis due to a limited number for each class.
The class is designed for those who need to know how to perform CPR in a healthcare setting and who deal directly with patients in medical settings, both in-hospital and out-of-hospital.
The $45 fee includes the book.
For more information or to register, call (662) 407-1500 or email rakelly@iccms.edu.