FULTON - Registration is underway for an evening class option for the Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification program, which will begin March 23 at Aberdeen High School.
Offered by Itawamba Community College, the class, which will meet Mondays through Thursdays through May 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., is open to the general public.
The program is designed to prepare participants desiring to have a career in high-performance manufacturing to be successful. Through this program, students use critical thinking skills, update core skills and knowledge and will earn nationally-recognized credentials.
Developed to respond to core knowledge for the current and emerging industry sectors located within the north Mississippi region, the 94-hour MSBC program includes three national credentials – 10-hour OSHA, the American Heart Association’s CPR and the Career Readiness Certificate. Comprehensive interactive classes, computer-based tools, experienced instructors and excellent reference materials create a valuable training experience. Participants will learn how to operate a forklift; how to read a caliper, micrometer and blueprint drawing; how to perform CPR; what companies do to improve and ensure safety, productivity and quality of their processes and products and improve their computer skills.
For more information or to register, contact Josh Gammill at (662) 407-1569 or email jegammill@iccms.edu.