TUPELO — Tupelo High School students will have the opportunity to get a head start in the nursing field next school year as part of a new addition to the Middle College program in partnership with Itawamba Community College.
ICC president Jay Allen and Tupelo Public School District superintendent Rob Picou met Wednesday morning to sign an agreement creating an associate degree nursing preferred candidacy program within the Middle College.
Launched in the 2019-20 school year, the Middle College program allows THS juniors and seniors to take dual credit classes at ICC-Tupelo. Participants earn 15 credits per semester, for a total of 60 credits, to be awarded an associate degree by the time they finish high school.
The first Middle College cohort graduated from THS and ICC in May 2021. A total of 37 students have completed the program as of June 2023.
Allen said the Middle College program has proven to be more successful than originally anticipated, and the preferred candidacy track is the next phase of the partnership.
Qualified applicants will begin the preferred candidacy track in their junior year. The program has the potential to increase the quality of the applicant pool while allowing students to connect with ICC's nursing faculty early on, according to Dana Walker, director of ICC’s associate degree nursing program.
"Students can engage in activities with ICC’s faculty before being admitted to the program as well as have a better understanding of the 'hands-on' portion of the program," Walker said. "Some students are accepted into ICC’s nursing program without knowing the conditions of 'hands-on' patient care and realize the profession isn’t for them. With the early entry program, students will be required to spend time in a clinical setting shadowing a nurse.”
Middle College students who successfully complete the associate degree nursing preferred candidacy program with a score of 24 on the ACT and all A's in core courses will not earn an associate degree by the time they graduate from THS but will have a head start on their degree and be guaranteed a spot in ICC's nursing program.
Preferred candidates will skip the year of prerequisite classes that prospective nursing students typically have to complete, allowing them to enter nursing school the fall after they graduate high school. Getting one year ahead in college will be an advantage not only academically, but also financially, Middle College counselor Brittany Terrell said.
"We are so excited about the Middle College and about the opportunities that are afforded through this partnership," Picou said. "We believe that the Tupelo Public School District does a phenomenal job of preparing our students for the workforce of the future and we have very visionary leadership throughout our district. Partnered with the visionary leadership of ICC, the future is unlimited."
Picou praised Tupelo's courageous school board for always seeking ways to expand opportunities for students.
"This is one step closer to our entire vision of providing kids with a viable plan when they leave Tupelo High School and enter the workforce, college or military," THS principal Melissa Thomas said. "This particular pathway gets them to the workforce to meet a need in our community faster."
Thomas said she envisions further expanding opportunities within the Middle College program in coming years, partnering with ICC to give students similar opportunities in other fields of study.
Likewise, Allen said ICC continues to explore ways to expand its offerings and better serve local communities. He said the college looks forward to expanding the Middle College program in the future to students across ICC's five-county service area, which includes Lee, Itawamba, Pontotoc, Monroe and Chickasaw counties.
