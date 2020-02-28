FULTON - Itawamba Community College and the University of West Alabama signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to ease the transition for qualified transfer students.
The agreement, which was signed by ICC President Dr. Jay Allen and UWA President Dr. Ken Tucker, guarantees admission to all ICC students based on a 2.0 grade point average and 48 transferrable credit hours or completion of their associate’s degree program at ICC.
In addition, it offers pre-transfer advising offered at ICC and/or the UWA campus with an academic adviser as well as dedicates academic scholarships to ICC students with a 3.0 or higher GPA. ICC students who receive academic scholarships will also be eligible to apply for housing scholarships to assist with and encourage on-campus residency.
“This agreement will allow our students new opportunities to complete their degrees at the University of West Alabama in a variety of disciplines, both within the curricula and beyond,” Allen said. “This is significant for both our traditional students and adult learners, who now have an option to take advantage of new on-campus learning experiences as well as an extensive flexible online schedule.
Tucker said that the higher education landscape is more competitive today. “Increased skills and knowledge sets one up to be more successful in life.”