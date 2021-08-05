Itawamba Community College will require face masks be worn in all buildings at all three of its locations beginning Aug. 9, ICC President Dr. Jay Allen announced Thursday.
"For months, we have planned to resume ‘normal operations’ this fall, but there is significant concern regarding the current wave of the pandemic, which is especially affecting the younger segment of our population," Allen said in a statement. "Many efforts were made over the summer to assist with the full transition; however, as I have continually stated since March 2020, the safety of our employees and students is of utmost importance.
“We believe that this mask mandate will be temporary, but ICC will continue to review MSDH and CDC guidelines to ensure a safe environment,” Allen said.
Allen also encouraged students to get vaccinated, saying it's "the best precautionary measure to protect ourselves, families, friends and communities."
While vaccinations are not required, ICC will partner with Access Family Health Services to offer voluntary and free on-site vaccinations to students, faculty, staff and their family members. Dates and locations will be announced soon.
Along with the mask requirement, the following safety protocols will also be implemented when students return Aug. 16: physical distancing in full-capacity classes, enhanced cleaning protocols, continuation of hand sanitizing stations, continuation of the Safely Together course for all employees and students, class testing and proctoring adjustments, plexiglass dividers between computer testing stations, labs and customer service areas and some limitations on capacity at indoor events and activities.
Even with the revised operation plan in place for the fall semester, Allen said there will be an emphasis on student activities and athletics.
“While we are all physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted from dealing with this, we can all agree that our communities, state, nation and the world continue to feel the life-altering impacts of COVID-19,” Allen said. “The journey ahead will continue to call on each and every one of us to lend our innovation, sacrifice and compassion. ICC is committed to the success of all of our students. It is only right that we do our part to ensure that the members of our ICC family and their families are protected.”