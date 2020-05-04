FULTON - Several area residents will participate in a virtual Associate Degree Nursing pinning and candle lighting ceremony at Itawamba Community College at 6 p.m. Thursday.
They include Adrianna Cherry of Aberdeen; Chase Lyle of Amory; Alexis Barnett, Emily Trollinger, Russ Trollinger, all of Baldwyn; Madison Garvin of Belden; Taryn Greene of Belmont, Timothy Harris of Blue Mountain; Immanuel Crump of Booneville; Belen Garcia, Katie Henry, Tania Romero, all of Ecru; Snow Childers, Kourtney Davis, Gina Jones, Kaley Loague, Baleigh Tanner, all of Fulton; Brittany Robison of Guntown; Brooke Flournoy of Houlka; Clay Bishop, Jenna Funderburk, Valerie Harrison, Madison Sellers, all of Houston; Chacie Funderburk, Andrew Jones, Jordan Swindle, all of Mantachie; Paul White of Mantee; Grace Barber, Haley Mattera, Kayla Murphree, Samuel Murphree, all of Mooreville;
Sierra Mills of Myrtle; Cindy Berrios-Nguyen of Nettleton; Joan Crumpton, Brandi Jamison, both of New Albany; Samuel Herrington of Philadelphia; Lauren Baldwyn of Plantersville; Dempsey Butler, Kassidy Crawson, Breanna Ramage, Anna Rosenbaum, Linda Ruth, Hannah Seale, Caleb Warren, Marlena Williams, Kelly Young, all of Pontotoc; Dylan Hobson, Corey McCain, both of Saltillo; Claire Silver of Shannon; Kimmie Bridges, Skylar Chandler, both of Smithville; Makela Wright of Starkville; Leila Hodjic of Thaxton; Dee Dee Curry, Noelle Denton, Lexi Devita, Jeffery Earnest, Lucky Evans, Melina Garner, Regina Harrison, Logan Lyle, Patrice McAllister, Jordan Metcalfe, Corey Owens, Jacob Owens, Laura Potts, Katie Robertson, Sam Suttle and Haley Williams, all of Tupelo.
The ceremony will be broadcast via ICC’s Facebook Live and www.LetsGoICCTV.com/Red.