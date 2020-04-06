FULTON - The application deadline for the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program, which is offered at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center, has been extended through June 1.
The AMT program is designed as an innovative manufacturing degree that will span five semesters of classroom instruction and provide paid, hands-0n experience at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi’s Blue Springs automotive assembly plant.
The Industrial Maintenance curriculum includes instruction in areas, including electricity, fluid power, mechanics, fabrication and robotics, as well as advanced manufacturing, business principles and best practices. Upon completion of the program, candidates will earn an associate’s degree.
In addition to in-depth instruction in manufacturing, the program includes semester-long modules in safety culture, workplace organization, Lean manufacturing, problem-solving and maintenance reliability, It emphasizes attendance, initiative, diligence, verbal and written communication, interpersonal skills and professionalism.
Prospective students will be accepted based on academic success as measured through grades, class rank, math capabilities and the ability to work in a team and problem-solving environment. Those who wish to apply must have a current application to ICC on file and specify major in pre-Industrial Maintenance Technology (online application and ICC admission information available at www.iccms.edu), ACT or SAT scores on file at ICC and WorkKeys® test.
The program is a partnership between Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi, Inc. and the Mississippi Corridor Consortium, of which Itawamba Community College is a member.
For more information, contact Ashley Brown, program director, at jabrown@iccms.edu.