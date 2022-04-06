TUPELO • Itawamba Community College will continue its Summer Edge program in 2022, rolling out an enhanced version that will offer all students an opportunity to take up to two three-credit hour classes for six credit hours with tuition and all fees waived.
Classes will be offered both online and face-to-face.
"Itawamba Community College is committed to student success and has worked diligently over the past two years to ensure all students are receiving the resources they need to be successful," ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said.
ICC feels the Summer Edge program is a significant opportunity to engage students who continue to experience economic barriers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
"It will enable students to get an edge in classes through quality instruction at ICC," Allen said. "That is our continuing commitment."
ICC’s summer schedule enables students to take classes they need. Summer opportunities are also perfect for adults who want to explore other careers, build skills on their own or enroll in classes they never had an opportunity to take.
The summer session beginning dates include intersession, May 16; traditional full-term and first term, eLearning full-term and first four-week, June 1; and traditional second term and eLearning second four-week, June 27.