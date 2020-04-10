FULTON - One of the real definitions of community is giving back, and that is exactly what Itawamba Community College’s health science programs continue to do during a time when that community is facing the paralyzing effects of a global pandemic.
To date, ICC’s Nursing and Surgical Technology programs have donated personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks and gowns to the North Mississippi Medical Center, and the Respiratory Care Technology program has loaned three ventilator machines. In addition, the Surgical Technology program donated PPE items to Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
“Healthcare workers are our first line of defense in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rilla Jones, dean of health science instruction at ICC. “Itawamba Community College understands that keeping our healthcare workers well is critical to combatting this disease. The Health Sciences division at ICC wants to give back to the community of workers that are fighting this battle and who also work with our students every day to prepare a well-equipped workforce.”
“Giving back to our community, one that has given so much to us, is the right thing to do,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “A large majority of ICC’s health science students are employed by the North Mississippi Medical Center upon graduation. Those healthcare professionals transition to their role in promoting the health and welfare of the communities they serve, although they continue to remain a significant part of our ICC family. It is our responsibility as a community partner and neighbor to assist in whatever way we can to ease the burden of this pandemic, which is touching our neighbors.”
Not only are ICC’s students employed by NMHS upon graduation, but its facilities serve as clinical sites for current students. ICC’s Health Science Education Center was located at the Tupelo Campus in 2013 to enable the eight programs, which are housed there to utilize the team approach by educating and training students in the same environment, a unique concept in education. Shared learning experiences coupled with specialized instruction allows students to obtain state-of-the-art education to guarantee a steady, qualified stream of healthcare professionals empowered to maintain the region’s premier medical status and keep specialties viable.
“On behalf of North Mississippi Health Services, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Itawamba Community College, particularly the health science programs, for donating three ventilators and personal protective equipment,” said Shane Spees, NMHS president and chief executive officer. “These gifts will help our healthcare team be in an even better position to care for our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Itawamba Community College’s significant partnership with North Mississippi Health Services enables us to play a small role in assisting with combatting this horrible pandemic, which is now forcing all of us to shelter-in-place,” Allen said. “Our alumni, who are in the medical field and on the frontlines of providing the best possible care for all of our communities, are in our thoughts and prayers today and every day.”