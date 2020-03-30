FULTON - Nami Ikawa of Saltillo, a sophomore at Itawamba Community College, has been named a 2020 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 silver and 50 Bronze Scholars across the nation with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.
Ikawa, who is majoring in exercise science, is president of the Tupelo Campus Student Government Association; vice president of scholarship for the Beta Tau Sigma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa; supplemental instruction leader for college algebra, English and anatomy and physiology; and student representative for the academic calendar and enrollment. judicial disciplinary hearing and graphic standards committees. Her honors include ICC Hall of Fame, Miss ICC finalist, president’s list, honor student, All-Mississippi Academic Team and Tri-State Educational Foundation Scholarship recipient. She serves as the community representative for the Mississippi Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association and community volunteer at HealthWorks! and Armor of God Clothing Ministry. Her activities also include Beta Tau Sigma chapter’s College Project and Honors in Action and private tutoring in academics and music for elementary to college students. Ikawa plans to transfer to the University of Mississippi to earn the bachelor’s degree and ultimately to become a Doctor of Physical Therapy. She is the daughter of Og Youn (Diane) Hwang and Hiroyuki Ikawa.