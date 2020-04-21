FULTON - Itawamba Community College sophomore Kalyn Nicole Johnson of Fulton has been awarded the Legacy Scholarship from Blue Mountain College.
The Legacy Award for Outstanding Community College Students recognizes outstanding academic performance, demonstrated leadership and proven service to others. As a recipient of the prestigious scholarship, Johnson will participate in the Leora Duce Leadership Initiative and perform up to 50 hours of leadership services per semester for the college.
Johnson, who is majoring in biology, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and president of the Upsilon Sigma Chapter, co-chair for the PTK Honors in Action Project and Events, member of the Honors College, vice president of the Science Club, member of Sigma Kappa Delta and supplemental instruction leader for college algebra. Her honors and awards include ICC’s First Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar, PTK Distinguished Chapter Officer, Hall of Fame, Miss ICC finalist, HEADWAE student honoree, All-Mississippi Academic Team semifinalist, President’s List, English Student of the Week, ACT Scholarship for 28+ score, Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship, Mississippi Eminent Scholars Grant for 29+ ACT and 3.5+ GPA and Leadership Scholarship. She is the daughter of Joe and Charolette Johnson.