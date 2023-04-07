FULTON - Itawamba Community College sophomore Emma Logan of Fulton has been selected as a semifinalist for the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.
Logan is majoring in psychology. Her activities and honors include member of the ICC soccer team, Honors College, Sigma Kappa Delta, Phi Theta Kappa officer, Supplemental Instructor for English, President’s List, Communications Division award recipient and Creative Writing Competition Literary Essay category award winner. Logan has also been recognized by PTK as a member of the Distinguished Officer Team. She attends The Orchard in Tupelo. She will transfer to the University of Mississippi with plans to earn a master’s degree in psychology and later apply to the FBI Academy. Her parents are Greg and Kelly Deakle.
The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is a highly selective scholarship program for the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at for-year colleges or universities. Each Cooke Scholar has access to generous financial support for two to three years, college planning support, ongoing advising and the opportunity to connect with the thriving community of fellow Scholars.
This year’s 459 semifinalists were selected from a pool of more than 1,700 applicants attending 215 community colleges in 38 states. The Cooke Transfer Scholarship is designed to create a clear pathway to a four-year degree by offering up to $55,000 per year along with academic advising and access to a network of peers.
“By lifting the financial burden of pursuing a four-year degree off their shoulders, our goal is to help students take full advantage of a four-year college experience without taking on student debt,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Cooke Foundation. “This year’s selected semifinalists reflect the deep bench of talent across our community colleges today, and we’re looking forward to getting to know them better in our final application review process.”
The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship offers unparalleled support to community college students. In addition to the generous financial support, selected Cooke Transfer Scholars will receive additional advising from the Foundation’s Deans of Scholar Support to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year school and preparing for future endeavors. They will also have access to opportunities for internships, study abroad, graduate school funding and the incomparable connection to a robust network of more than 3,000 fellow Cooke Scholars and Alumni.
The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship recipients will be announced this month.
