FULTON - Itawamba Community College sophomore T.J. McIntosh of Wren is one of 50 students in the nation selected as 2020 Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholars.
Recipients of the prestigious award will receive up to $40,000 per year to help cover the cost of educational expenses such as tuition, living expenses, books and required fees as they complete their bachelor’s degree. Additionally, Cooke Scholars are eligible to apply for up to $75,000 of funding toward graduate school.
“We know that this is a very uncertain time for many students and their families,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. “We remain deeply committed to supporting high-achieving community college students to ensure they have the resources to reach their full academic potential."
McIntosh is majoring in biology with a pre-medicine concentration. He serves as the vice president of scholarship for the Upsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, vice president of the Fulton Campus Student Government Association and a member of the ICC All-American Band, Sigma Kappa Delta, Indian Delegation and the Science Club. His honors include All-Mississippi Academic Team, Mr. Itawamba Community College, Hall of Fame, recipient of the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship and President’s List. He has served as a tutor for the Minority Achievement Network for Upward Progression (MAN UP) program at ICC. Additional activities include the Upsilon Sigma Chapter’s College Project and Honors in Action. McIntosh attends Greater New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton. He will transfer to Mississippi College. He is the son of Sylvia McIntosh and the late Torrance McIntosh.
In addition to financial support, new Cooke Transfer Scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising from the Foundation to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year college and preparing for their careers. Scholars will additionally receive opportunities for internships, study abroad and graduate school funding as well as connection to a thriving network of more than 2,700 fellow Cooke Scholars and alumni.
Nearly 1,500 students from 311 community colleges applied for the 2020 Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The Foundation evaluated each submission based on students’ academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, leadership and service to others. The recipients selected represent 17 different states and plan to enroll at the nation’s most selective colleges.
McIntosh is Itawamba Community College’s first student selected for the prestigious award and one of only two chosen in Mississippi.