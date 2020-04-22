FULTON - Sophomores Katherine Morgan of Hatley and Anna Pounds of Golden are the first from Itawamba Community College to be selected for the Delta Scholars Program.
The Delta Scholars Summer Institute is a 10-day immersion program for approximately 12 undergraduates committed to improving the living experience of residents in the Mississippi Delta. Working in conjunction with the Harvard Law School Mississippi Delta Fellow, the Institute will be at the Judy and Bobby Shackouls Honors college on the campus of Mississippi State University. The institute will feature informational meetings with academics, policymakers and non-profit organizations in the Delta. Scholars will be mentored by the Harvard Delta Fellow and by faculty advisers who conduct research that focuses on food security, education and economic development in the region. As scholars learn the history of an issue from multidisciplinary perspectives, they will also learn how to advocate local public officials, nongovernmental agencies, business leaders and state representatives in support of an approach that helps remedy the issue.
In the fall or spring of their junior year, Delta Scholars will attend a five-day leadership symposium at Harvard University where they will reconnect as a cohort, meet with their mentors and tour Cambridge and Boston.
Morgan is a biochemistry/pre-medicine major and Spanish minor at ICC, where she serves as vice president of scholarship for the Upsilon Sigma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, MS/LA PTK Regional Reporter, co-chair for the PTK Honors in Action Project, editor of the Chieftain and treasurer of the Science Club. She is a member of Sigma Kappa Delta, Indian Delegation, the Honors College and previously served as the Monroe County representative for the Student Government Association. Morgan serves as a tutor in the Academic Support Center and is a supplemental instruction leader for chemistry, algebra and English. Her honors and awards include President’s List, PTK Dowell Leadership Scholar, ACT Scholarship 28+, Valedictorian and Leadership scholarships, Barry Strevel Memorial Scholarship and recipient of the biology and journalism awards at ICC. She is the daughter of Jimmie and Denice Morgan.
Pounds is majoring in economics with a pre-law concentration. She is the vice president of leadership for the Upsilon Sigma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, co-chair of the College Project steering committee for PTK and a supplemental instruction leader for English Composition I and II. Pounds is also a member of the Honors College and Sigma Kappa Delta and has served as secretary for the Political Science Club. Her honors include 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar, President’s List and 2019-20 Hall of Fame. She has also received a summer internship with U.S. Senator Roger Wicker. Pounds plans to transfer to Mississippi State University to complete work on her bachelor’s degree in business administration before pursuing a law degree at Duke University School of Law. She attends Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Red Bay, Ala. Her parents are Andy and Rita Pounds.