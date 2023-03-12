Haas

Representatives of Itawamba Community College display a replica of a $20,000 grant check presented by the Haas Foundation to benefit the Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology program. They include, from left, Jerry Pettigrew, PMMT instructor; Dylan Baldwin, director of Career Education; Barry Emison, vice president of Career and Workforce Education; and Dr. Jay Allen, president.

 COURTESY

Itawamba Community College’s Precision Manufacturing and Machining Technology program has received a $20,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.

