FULTON - Several area students are new members of Phi Theta Kappa chapters at Itawamba Community College.
New members of the Beta Tau Sigma chapter at the Tupelo Campus include Allie Lindsey, Seth Morgan, both of Amory; Hope Gouine of Baldwyn; William Hood, Emily McAfee, both of Belden; Benjamin Rose of Corinth; Leila Clayton of Ecru; James Morgan, Charles Sanderson, both of Guntown; Bailey McVay, Alayna Scott, both of Houlka; Perry Stegall of Mantachie; Matthew Barkley of Mooreville; Reatha Criswell, Tabitha Greenwood, Jade Keaton, Hillary McBrayer, Rachel McDonald, Callie Robbins, all of New Albany; Tammy Bishop, Abigail Bland, Sara Brown, Jessie Faulkner, Anna Gist, Adriana Hamilton, Tanya Hernandez, Lorryn Holcomb, Andrea Hurd, Taalor McCord, Alexis Ward, all of Pontotoc;
Reiley Duncan of Ripley; Madisen Beasley, Reilly Carter, Alma Dunaway, Asma Erar, Ricardo Fraga, Joshua Helms, Sarah McGill, Mallori Peek, all of Saltillo; Jack Baker, Jordan Browning, Sara Gonzalez, Christi Hudson, Grace Hurst, Tristen Judy, Shakala Kyles, Sawanah Middleton, Analee Mobley, Nathan Nabors, Lydia Owens, Joseph Royce, Joshua Vaughn, Madison West, all of Tupelo; Katie Broderick of Vardaman and Cameron Smith of Weir.
Those who have joined the Upsilon Sigma chapter at the Fulton Campus are Jaden Buchanan, Asantee Buckingham, Perashia Dunlap, Anna Elliott, Miranda Flippo, Aaliyah Haughton, Jasiah Riddle, Caleb Schrock, Klarissa Sykes, all of Aberdeen; Ben Carr, Kindal Gammill, Sadie McKnight, Molly Oswalt, all of Ackerman; Joseph Axton, William Bishop, John Box, Karrigan Callihan, Paxton Cantrell, Wilson Cantrell, Kaylen Colbert, Pamela Dankins, Mackenzie Gallop, Micah Goldman, Logann Griffith, Jaymes Harris, Abigail Hitt, Dylan Johnson, Cole Kent, Cameron Koehn, Emily McCarley, Kathryn Moore, Leigh Reynolds, Maxwell Smaglick, Luke Stephens, Madison West, Jake Williams, Camron Wright, all of Amory;
Ashley Scarnato of Becker; Blade Arnold, Kayden Rigby, Emma Thorn, all of Belden; Kayla Pritchett of Bellefontaine; Reagan Kuykendall, Skylar Reed, both of Belmont; John Burleson, Brandon Dillard, both of Blue Springs; Broc Peden of Bruce; Kaitlyn Smith of Cedar Bluff; Ty’Janique Reed of Coffeeville; John Davis II of Collierville, Tenn.; Brett Benjamin, McKenzie Patterson, both of Corinth; Brylee Yarbrough of Decatur, Ala.; Marshall Allbritton of Duck Hill; Forrest Hooper of Ecru; Grace Austin, Kyla Patterson, both of Eupora; Brianna Posey of Florence, Ala.; Cody Domino, Miranda Holcomb, Mitchell Langston, Noah Locastro, Wyatt Logan, Preston Moore, Emma Murphree, Michael Newlin, Lillie Pegram, Haley Pounds, Haley Robinson, Madelyn Robinson, Franco Roldan, Abbie Senter, Destiny Swindle, Skylar Timms, Cheyene Walker, Chandler Wall, Cora Yielding, all of Fulton;
Crystal Adams, Chase Allen, Lexie Carnes, Kaylee Markham, Diana Salinas, all of Golden; Jeffery Phillips of Greenwood Springs; Bryce Capobianco, Le-Ann Cummings, Colby Davis, Tucker Johnson, James King, Annabell Roper, all of Guntown; Stephen Head of Haleyville, Ala.; Madelynn Cockerham, Faith Garrett, Austin Smith, all of Hamilton; Zachary Simpson of Hernando; Tyler Bryant, Justin Carter, Olivia Moffitt, all of Hickory Flat; John Belcher, Faith Knox, Yesenia Martinez, Jonnilee Rogers, all of Houlka; Nayeli Bedolla, Kamryn Cooper, Emily Duncan, Halle Hollingsworth, Daija Ivy, Ziai Li, Georgia McMullen, Brandon Rimmer, Samantha Simmons, Joanna Vazquez, all of Houston;
Roman Elliott of Iuka; Taylor Evans of Lake; John Bass of Long Beach; Sarah Bunnell of Louisville; Jessica Davis, Kaitlin Ray, both of Maben; Piersan Bates, Hannah Bishop, Kayla Buse, Avory Graham, Bailey Kiser, James Nanney, Aubrey Parker, Abigail Prochaska, all of Mantachie; Cheyanne Cassler, Madison Harris, Savannah Odom, Chad Stephens, all of Marietta; William Armistead, James Franks, Benjamin Grissom, Reece Ott, Kevan Owen, Alexandria Turner, Landry Whitworth, Tucker Witt, all of Mooreville; Maleigh Collier, Brooklynn Hall, Summer Holley, all of Nettleton; Brennan Clark, Alysssa Greer, Amber Rakestraw, McKinley Stegall, all of New Albany; Cearra Moore of Oakland; Antonio Buchanan, Kylee Eubank, both of Okolona; Montana Downs of Olive Branch; Xhiir Burgess, Tyler Smith, both of Oxford; Millie Mask, Kameron Miller, both of Plantersville; Carlos Aguilar, Lillian Angle, Emily Carter, Emma Carwile, Hollan Clowers, William Cook, Nicholas Cooper, William Duke, Gabriel Harmon, Marissa Johnson, Tiarra Lackey, Brooklyn Lane, Brittany Mathis, Joshua Mills, James Montgomery, Lauren Moody, Hunter Payne, Kaylen Rainer, Maria Sanchez-Villegas, Jenna Schaefer, Marlee Schaefer, Laken Templeton, Je’Miracle Usher, Dustin Vancil, Alaina Weeks, Aleyna Wilgermein, Cassidy Williams, all of Pontotoc; Troy Bone, Alisha Kidd, Kaylee Ray, all of Randolph;
Cara McNeil, Mary-Elizabeth Moore, both of Red Bay, Ala.; Warner Perry, Allison Settlemires, both of Rienzi; Asil Arar, Carolyn Barrett, Brianna Carter, Ethan Caviness, Colton Cook, Carsen Enlow, Gabriel Harrelson, Anna Kemp, Britney McDonald, Tanner Mears, Ryan Melton, Charles Miller, Mary Miller, Jacob Payne, Cole Raistrick, Harlee Raper, Abby Rinehart, Austin Sanders, Brodie Smith, Anna Weddle, Maggie White, all of Saltillo; Ebony Allen of Senatobia; Madison Collins of Shannon; Tristin Brewer, Jacob Johnson, Brayden Jones, Michael Stevens, JimiAnn Taylor, John Wardlaw, Noah Wells, Milah White, Callie Williams, Farris Williams, all of Smithville; Connar Gardner, Diego Trujillo, both of Southaven; Madison Carter of Starkville; Hiram Wadlington of Taylor; John Biffle of Thaxton; Savannah Crowley, Jasmine Gilliard, Hunter Spearman, all of Tremont; Emma Atkinson, Jon Michael Barnett, Joseph Bennett, August Burt, Tara Buse, Robert Carroll, Sydney Clark, Marcelia Clay, Clay Cox, Lucy Dexter, Andy Guzman, Suzanna Jones, Geneva Leckie, Laina Lowry, Elizabeth Middleton, Zeta Mooney, Richard Morgan, Carson O’Daniel, Sara Oliver, Maxwell Parham, Jasmine Raden, Josie Reeves, Claire Steen, Kelan Traylor, Ivy Watts, Trey White, James Yates, all of Tupelo; Maggie Hardin of Union; Sydney Hardin of Vina, Ala.; Dianna Busby of Weir; Robdetric Carr of West Point; and Zachary Callahan, Cara Eldridge and Kyle Spencer, all of Woodland.
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for the two-year college. Its hallmarks are leadership, scholarship, fellowship and service. Members are afforded opportunities for personal and professional growth and to provide service to the community and society at large. Advisors are Robin Lowe, Heather McCormick and Jay Humphries, all at the Fulton Campus; and Jenny Bowers, Dr. Delena Hukle, Dr. Ira Lindsay Kinard-Jones and Dr. Bruce Ingram, at the Tupelo Campus.