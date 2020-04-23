FULTON - Itawamba Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa chapters, Beta Tau Sigma (Tupelo) and Upsilon Sigma (Fulton), were recognized recently at the first-ever, virtual PTK Catalyst event as Top 100 Chapters of the more than 1,250 chapters internationally.
Other international awards included Distinguished Honors in Action Theme Award and Distinguished Honors in Action Project Award in the Theme 6 – Visions of Justice division for Upsilon Sigma’s project, STAND: Transforming the Stigma of Sex Trafficking. In addition, Kalyn Johnson of Fulton, president of Upsilon Sigma, received the Distinguished Chapter Officer award.
Both chapters also received awards during the MS/LA regional conference in early March at the University of Mississippi. There are 48 chapters in the MS/LA region.
Beta Tau Sigma received fourth Most Distinguished Chapter in the region; seventh in Honors In Action for Fighting the Stigma of Mental Illness; first place in Theme 3: Politics of Identity and seventh in College Project for Read, Lead, Succeed: Promoting the QEP. Jillian McCollum of Saltillo received the Order of the Golden Key award, and advisor Jenny Bowers of Tupelo, the Horizon Award.
Awards for the Upsilon Sigma chapter included first in Honors in Action and Theme 6: Visions of Justice, both for Transforming the Stigma of Sex Trafficking; ninth Most Distinguished Chapter finalist and runner-up for Regional Project. In addition, Kalyn Johnson placed first in Distinguished Chapter Officer, and Katherine Morgan of Amory received the Order of the Golden Key award. Jay Humphries of Vina, Ala., Heather McCormick of Fulton and Robin Lowe of Amory were awarded the Horizon Award for Advisors.