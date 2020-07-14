FULTON - Itawamba Community College’s transition to online classes immediately following spring break due to the COVID-19 pandemic did not adversely impact the class retention rate, according to Denise Gillespie, dean of eLearning.
In fact, spring retention for online classes was 87.6 percent, which is above the approximate average of 85 percent. “The rate is only two-to-three percent lower on average than the on-campus classes, and the national average is that online has 10-20 percent lower retention rate than traditional classes,” Gillespie said. “There was a big jump in success rates for online classes in the spring with 95 percent of students completing the semester with a ‘C’ or better average.” She noted that the average rate always ranges from 80-85 percent.
Gillespie said that she believes that ICC’s 19-1 student-teacher ratio has a significant impact. “Local faculty and eLearning support staff on campus are invested in the success of local students at a lower price than some options.”
Another factor could be ICC’s new remote proctoring system, which allows for students to take proctored exams 24/7 with no appointment. “This investment from the College means that the fee is not passed on to the student. Also, accessibility is definitely an advantage because students can test safely from home.”
ICC has more than 20 years’ experience offering online classes. In the 2020 spring semester, there were 356 online sections with 7,017 enrollments. Of that figure, 573 students were enrolled for dual credit, so many students already have experience with ICC classes, Gillespie said.
When the onset of COVID-19 in Mississippi forced ICC to suspend nearly all in-person operations, including face-to-face instruction, faculty members had to shift their delivery system to online. “This was a challenging decision; however, we were prepared for the transition to online instruction due to our nationally-recognized eLearning Department and our dedicated faculty,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.
During the 2019 fall semester, 68 percent of ICC’s students took at least one online class, and 27 percent of students were fully online. “The 95 percent total is huge because almost all of our students were already acclimated to the online delivery system,” Gillespie said.
“Unique to ICC is that we use a concept of model shells within each content area, which basically means that the online course is designed by a teacher with expertise in the content along with the technical skills to design for online learning,” Gillespie said. “That one course is then deployed into all sections so that all students are receiving a consistent experience.”
Gillespie said that the last data available in the Mississippi Virtual Community College Enrollment Tool was for 2016-17, and that ICC was second in classes offered and third in enrollment.