FULTON - Dr. Cheryl Ware of Belden, Physical Therapist Assistant program director, and TZ Waters of Tupelo, director of workforce training, at Itawamba Community College have been selected as participants for the 2020-21 Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.
A member of the ICC faculty since 1996, Ware was named PTA program director in 2016. She earned the bachelor’s degree in biology from Millsaps College and both bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Her memberships include American Physical Therapy Association, Mississippi Physical Therapy Association and the ICC Faculty Association. Ware’s community service activities include Harrisburg Baptist Church Sunday school teacher, Scoliosis screenings at Tupelo High School and member of the Board of Directors for Sanctuary Hospice. Currently she is the Health Science representative for the ICC Learning Resource and eLearning committees and an on-site reviewer for the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education. Her honors include ICC Meritorious award (2019), Millsaps College Sports Hall of Fame (2011), ICC Lamplighter recognition (2006) and National Institute for Staff and Organization Development. She is also is a part-time physical therapist/PRN for the North Mississippi Medical Center Home Care and Hospice.
Prior to her current position, Waters served as a workforce trainer, part-time for 10 years and lead trainer for three years. She has taught workforce classes in ergonomics, lean manufacturing, quality management and Asian Business culture. She is a DDI-certified facilitator and provides leadership training to businesses. Waters had worked in the manufacturing industry for eight years in quality and engineering management. Her educational background includes the bachelor’s and master’s degrees, both from Mississippi State University. In the last three years, she completed Itawamba Community College’s Leadership Development Institute and the Mississippi Development Authority Ambassador program.
The Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy was developed in the spring of 2009 to address the projected need for upper-level leaders in the Mississippi community college system. The MCCLA is organized around the practical needs for future community college leaders, specific to the Mississippi community college system.