The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees voted to authorize room, board and parking refunds to students during a special called teleconference meeting on Friday morning.
The refunds will be issued on a prorated basis via direct payment or a credit to students’ Fall 2020 account.
The University of Mississippi said in a statement that refunds will be prorated for the period from March 16, the day that classes were scheduled to resume after spring break, until May 10, two days after the end of final exams.
“As our state and the nation grapple with the effects of COVID-19, the University of Mississippi is committed to doing everything in our power to support Ole Miss students and their families,” Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. “We understand that these are challenging times, and we hope these refunds will help our students and their families in this time of such critical need.”
Specific instructions for Ole Miss students to follow were emailed on Friday and can also be found on the university’s COVID-19 website.
Mississippi State University president Mark E. Keenum detailed his university's refund procedures in a statement on Friday.
MSU students who did not remain on campus to live in university residence halls after March 16, 2020 will receive a prorated refund of their Spring 2020 housing contract. Students whose housing was paid from institutional scholarships, MSU foundation scholarships or MSU Athletics will not receive a refund. Housing refunds will be applied to student accounts by May 10, 2020.
Students enrolled in meal plans with MSU dining services partner, Aramark, will have the remainder of their meal plans rolled over into Fall 2020. Graduating students will receive a prorated refund on the unused portion of their plan.
MSU's Parking & Transit Services will provide prorated parking refunds for all commuter students and students who did not remain on campus to live in university residence halls after March 16, 2020.
All refunds will be applied to students’ MSU accounts and will first apply to any current outstanding charges, although all late payments and financing charges for the current semester will be waived. Any unused balance will be distributed to students via direct deposit or refund check.
Mississippi University for Women said it will announce next week how pro rata refunds will be disbursed to eligible students.