Shawn Brevard IHL award

Ormella Cummings, chair of the Mississippi State Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees’ Diversity Committee presents Tupelo resident Shawn Brevard with the Karen Cummins Community Service Award on Feb. 16 in Jackson.

 COURTESY

TUPELO - Shawn Brevard, Tupelo native and longtime community volunteer, has been recognized for her volunteerism by the Mississippi Board of Trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL).

