TUPELO - Shawn Brevard, Tupelo native and longtime community volunteer, has been recognized for her volunteerism by the Mississippi Board of Trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL).
Brevard, who currently serves as Chair of the Committee for King — a civic organization that plans and executes numerous activities and events in the days leading up to and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — was presented with the IHL’s Karen Cummins Community Service Award during the organization’s Diversity and Inclusion Awards ceremony in Jackson on Feb. 16.
The award is named in memory of Trustee Karen Cummins in recognition that her life epitomized what the award is all about, helping to improve Mississippi's communities with a welcoming and inclusive spirit.
During the meeting, the board of trustees also named Delta State University associate professor David R. Buys as the 2022 Diversity Educator of the Year.
"The Board of Trustees is very pleased to recognize Shawn Brevard and Dr. David Buys," said Ormella Cummings, Trustee and Chair of the Board of Trustees' Diversity Committee. "Mrs. Brevard has made a tremendous difference in her community, devoting countless hours to arts programs, education, and nurturing a welcoming environment in Tupelo, the region and the state. Dr. Buys' work, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, has highlighted health disparities within our state's population. He also works tirelessly to address these disparities."
A fervent volunteer, Brevard gives generously of her time and talent to enhance the quality of life in her community, throughout the Northeast Mississippi region and across the state. She has volunteered to serve on many boards and her leadership has helped them to excel and thrive. Besides the Committee for King, Brevard has focused many of her volunteer and advocacy efforts on public education and the arts community. With two daughters who attended Tupelo's public schools, she was active in the Tupelo Public School District and named TPSD Parent of the Year. She also served on the TPSD Board of Trustees and was active in Tupelo's Association for Excellence and Education.
Brevard has served on the boards of many cultural organizations, including the Cultural Alliance of Tupelo/Lee County, Tupelo Community Theatre, and the Link Centre Performing Arts Commission. She and her husband, David, are also sponsors of the Gumtree Museum of Art at the Renasant Gallery in Tupelo.
In 2016, the Mississippi Trailblazers organization recognized her efforts with the "Tupelo Civic and Community Service Award." An alumnus of the University of Virginia, Brevard is an active member of First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.
Mississippi State University Associate Professor and State Health Specialist David R. Buys has fostered intellectual spaces that stimulate thought about inclusive excellence, diversity, and access. He is a recognized voice in the academy in exploring social causes of inequity in health and disease, particularly for people of color and aging adults.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, societal and environmental factors amplified the sense of loss, both physically and symbolically, experienced by many people. Buys utilized social media, including live discussions, to examine and share important data on racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-l 9 outcomes. His steadfast commitment to an inclusive environment has been shown through numerous activities representing teaching, research, and service.
In his letter of nomination, Mark Keenum, President of Mississippi State University, outlined how Buys has demonstrated his commitment to advancing inclusivity and equity, writing, "Dr. Buys' commitment to an inclusive environment has been demonstrated through numerous activities representing teaching, research, and service. In partnership with the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, he led a series of educational and learning initiatives focused on work with underrepresented populations to advance equity. Through his continued engagement, he allowed diverse groups of students to feel empowered as leaders, while also elevating his colleagues' understanding of the need for culturally responsive practices in leadership."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.