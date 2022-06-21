TUPELO • The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning appointed Dr. Butch Caston as Interim President of Delta State University during a meeting last week in Jackson.
DSU President William LaForge, who has served as the school's president since 2013, will continue serving through the end of June. Caston will take over on July 1.
"The Board appreciates President LaForge’s service to Delta State University, his alma mater," Trustee Tom Duff, President of the Board of Trustees, said. "His service as president of Delta State culminates a lifetime connected to the institution, first as a professor’s child, then as a student, serving as student body president, then a dedicated alumnus as he pursued a career in government relations in the nation’s capital, and as president of the university."
Caston has served as Interim Vice President of Student Affairs and as Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at DSU. He has also served as Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs for Mississippi University for Women.
"These are challenging times for higher education," Duff said. "I appreciate Dr. Caston’s willingness to take on the role of interim president and feel certain that he will be able to address many of the issues facing Delta State at this time"
Those issues include declining enrollment, fiscal challenges and infrastructure, Duff said.
The most drastic change in enrollment among Mississippi's public universities in the past two years has been at Delta State University. The student population declined by just over 9% between 2020 and 2021. The population declined by 27% between fall 2019 and fall 2021.
In 2019, Delta State had 3,761 students enrolled. In 2021, 2,727 students were enrolled.
Caston came to Delta State in 1983 as Director of Field Experiences, Coordinator of Teacher Education and Professor of Education. He served as Chairman of the Division of Curriculum and Instruction for two years before being named Dean.
He served as Dean and Professor of Education for Delta State University for five years, then as President of Delta Educational Services Group and as Grant Director of the Early Learning Mentoring Program and the Healthy Campus/Community Initiative for seven years. During this time, he continued to serve as adjunct faculty for DSU.
Caston has a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in guidance and counseling from DSU. He holds a doctorate from The University of Southern Mississippi.
His career in education began at the K-12 level, serving in a variety of roles in Cleveland and Hattiesburg, including as assistant superintendent for Hattiesburg. He has also served as adjunct faculty at William Carey University and as an assistant professor of counseling psychology at counselor education for The University of Southern Mississippi.
IHL said details on the search for a permanent president will be released at a later date.