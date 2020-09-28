TUPELO • The Toyota Wellspring Fund’s annual Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo is going virtual this year – and it kicks off Oct. 6-8, the same week that the original in-person expo was set for.
Rather than push pause on the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) reworked the expo into a virtual experience to best meet the needs of the students it serves.
For the last five years, the interactive career expo allowed eighth grade students in 17 Northeast Mississippi counties to learn about 18 career pathways. The decision was made in January to transition the focus to 10th grade students for the 2020 expo.
The Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo will be accessible via www.itpcareerexpo.com and through the Imagine the Possibilities app on Apple and Android devices.
To access content, an individual will need to create a login. After signing in, they’ll be taken to a home screen where they can watch Tupelo High School senior Khoula Khamal and Tupelo High School graduate Kyion White share an overview of the interactive experience.
Students and parents can access information on all 18 pathways, with each pathway including an overview video, resources, a “day in the life” video, Mentor for a Minute clips and a podcast.
Pathway overview videos will feature professionals in Mississippi sharing information about their jobs in the associated pathway. The video will explain the depth and breadth of opportunities, starting salary information, job forecast and expectations for those types of roles.
Similarly, Mentor for a Minute clips will highlight local professionals who will explain their organization, role, education, experience and description of a day in their life on the job.
Podcasts will allow another look into career pathways while highlighting one individual. The personalized podcast videos will dig deeper into career opportunities and focus on why individuals chose a specific career and the steps they took to get to where they are today.
A virtual experience for 10th graders will run from Oct. 2020 through March 2021, and resources for eighth through 12th graders will be offered yearlong.
“The virtual Career Expo will allow students in eighth through 12th grade to learn about potential career pathways and dig deeper in their pathways of interest,” Albine Bennett, coordinator of Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo, said. “Although our target population is 10th grade, and these students will have the opportunity to win Apple products based on usage of the system, we look forward to this resource impacting more students and serving as a base for a joint in-person and virtual format in the years to come.”
The TWEF has helped provide career coaches to high schools in Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties. Their work will also be highlighted in the virtual career expo where they’ll share tips on the resource page explaining how to utilize the YouScience assessment, as well as develop a resume, interview and financial literacy skills.
Major sponsors for the expo include the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, CREATE Foundation, Toyota Manufacturing, The People’s Bank of Ripley, Renasant Bank, Franklin Corporation, Ross & Yerger, Coca Cola Corinth, Hardy Reed, BNA Bank and BNSF Railway. In addition to those major sponsors, there are 20 additional sponsors from around the region.