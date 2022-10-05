TUPELO • The virtual Imagine the Possibilities (ITP) Career Expo kicked off Oct. 1, allowing middle and high school students across Northeast Mississippi to explore 18 career pathways.
The target population for the virtual experience is tenth graders, with a goal of exposing them to options that might lead to job shadowing or internship opportunities. The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) committee hopes to provide students an opportunity to make decisions related to course scheduling.
The TWEF, along with other sponsors, will provide Apple product prizes for students in tenth grade. Tenth graders will have access to a leaderboard to see their point progression and compare their progress with other students at their school and across the region.
Shannon High School student Kortlyn Wells participated in the in-person expo as an eighth grader and in the virtual expo as a tenth grader.
"The Career Expo videos opened up my mind to opportunities in the nursing field," Wells said at the ITP Summit last week. "I was able to see nurses who sit behind a desk as well as nurses who work in a variety of parts of the hospital. It would be great if more people made videos to see additional examples of opportunities for nurses."
The career expo virtual resources, along with an opportunity this semester to participate in an internship, has solidified her plan to pursue nursing after high school.
Stewart McMillan, the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo coordinator, hopes the virtual resources will reach a broader audience this year. ---- that goal, she is challenging community members to ask high school students about their future career plans and whether they've used ITP resources.
"Everyone in our respective communities can work to expose, prepare and connect our students to opportunities right here in Mississippi," McMillan said. "It is our responsibility to make sure we are self-promoting career pathways and jobs so students can make informed decisions about opportunities that fit their interests and aptitudes."
TWEF provides career coaches to the eight high schools in Pontotoc, Union, and Lee counties who have been champions of the ITP Career Expo. As a result of the intentional focus on connecting students with resources about careers, schools with a career coach averaged 60% participation last year with the virtual expo resources in comparison to an average of 13% participation in schools without career coaches.
The passing of House Bill 1388 and House Bill 1517 expanded the career coach model by providing $8 million dollars to support the implementation of career coaches across the state. Under the leadership of Accelerate MS and the Three Rivers Planning and Development District, Northeast Mississippi will have an additional 70 career coaches providing support to high school students.
The ITP Career Expo resources are available at itpcareerexpo.com and the Imagine the Possibilities app.
In order to capture accurate student level data for participation and the 10th grade competition, all users for the virtual experience must create a login, even if they created a login last year.
Students and parents can then access information all eighteen career pathways with each pathway including a pathway overview video, pathway resources, a "day in the life" videos, mentor for a minute clips and a podcast.
