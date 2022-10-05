ITP Summit

Shannon High School student Kortlyn Wells (left) participates in the ITP Summit student panel on Friday, Sept. 30.

TUPELO • The virtual Imagine the Possibilities (ITP) Career Expo kicked off Oct. 1, allowing middle and high school students across Northeast Mississippi to explore 18 career pathways.

blake.alsup@djournal.com

