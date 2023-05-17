TUPELO — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is considering removing chocolate milk, along with other flavored milks, from the menus of kindergarten through eighth grade lunchrooms.
Citing flavored milk as the leading source of added sugars in school lunch and breakfast programs, USDA has proposed two alternatives to current milk offerings that could take effect in the 2025-26 school year, according to the administration's website.
Alternative A proposed by the USDA would allow fat-free and low-fat flavored milk at school lunch and breakfast for high school students (grades nine through 12) only. Elementary and middle school children (kindergarten through eighth grade) would be limited to fat-free and/or low-fat unflavored milk.
During a public comment period, the USDA sought input on whether to extend the age range for flavored milk to include children in grades six through eight as well so that only children in kindergarten through fifth grade would be limited to fat-free and/or low-fat unflavored milk.
Under either scenario, added sugars in flavored milk would be limited.
Alternative B would maintain the current standard, which allows all schools to offer fat-free and low-fat milk, flavored and unflavored, at school lunch and breakfast. As with Alternative A, added sugars in flavored milk would be limited.
Lynne Rogers, director of nutrition services for the Tupelo Public School District, said she and her staff see children picking up far more chocolate milk than regular milk.
Somewhere around 80% of TPSD students choose chocolate milk over plain, unflavored milk, she said.
Those are the two options students at Tupelo Schools currently have. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district offered other flavors, including strawberry and vanilla milk, but dairies have been struggling just to supply chocolate and plain milk so other flavors are limited, Rogers said.
Rogers said she believes removing flavored milks from school lunchrooms would be a mistake and hopes the USDA will reconsider.
"If they take away the flavored milk option ... many of our children will probably choose to bring a drink from home," Rogers said.
That may mean something with far more sugar than flavored milk. They would also miss out on the vitamins and minerals they would get from the two cups of milk they'd normally have via the school meal program simply because they don't like regular milk.
That nutritional deficit could have a negative impact on the important physical growth and development that occurs in the elementary-age years.
Along with the changes to milk options, the USDA is considering other changes including increasing the amount of whole grains served and limiting added sugars and sodium.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.