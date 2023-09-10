Lanier High School

The Jackson Public School District found irregularities in English II testing conducted at Lanier High School. The Mississippi Department of Education will make a determination on whether the affected students will need to retest.

 SHERWIN JOHNSON I COURTESY

Jackson Public School officials have disciplined more than 40 employees following an investigation into Spring 2023 testing irregularities. The Mississippi Department of Education identified and brought the improprieties to the attention of Superintendent Erick Greene.

