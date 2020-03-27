The James Shumpert Sr. Scholarship Foundation is seeking donations for college scholarships.
The foundation was founded in 2014 by the wife and family members of James Shumpert after his death from Alzheimer's disease. He was an advocate of education and wanted to ensure his kids and grandchildren were able to pursue this goal.
The family has extended the college scholarships to other deserving high school graduates. To date, there have been 10 scholarships given, and several eighth grade incentive awards.
The foundation's mission is to give $500 scholarships to qualifying graduating high school seniors who have been accepted into a college, university or trade school They will be honored during the annual awards banquet on April 25 at the Hilton Oak Lawn in Oak Lawn, Ill.
To make a donation, go to www.jsscf.org or send a check to P.O. Box 213, Verona, MS 38879.