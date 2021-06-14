TUPEO • Members of the Lafayette County School Board have selected the next person to lead the district.
Members of the board named Jay Foster as the next superintendent of education for Lafayette County Schools. Foster served as superintendent of Senatobia Municipal Schools for nine years, from 2011 to 2020.
He resides in Lafayette County with his wife, Jennifer, who will join the Lafayette Elementary School faculty in the fall.
The Fosters have three children — Bailey Brooke, a recent graduate of Delta State University, John Michael, a sophomore at Northwest Mississippi Community College, and Katherine Grace, a junior at Lafayette High School.
The district will hold a come-and-go reception in Foster's honor on June 16 from 9 a.m. until noon at the central office board room.