FULTON - Kalyn Nicole Johnson of Fulton has been selected as Itawamba Community College’s first-ever Gold Scholar on Coca-Cola’s 2020 Academic Team and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
Johnson, who is majoring in biology, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and president of the Upsilon Sigma Chapter, co-chair for the PTK Honors in Action Project and Events, member of the Honors College, vice president of the Science Club, member of Sigma Kappa Delta and supplemental instruction leader for college algebra. Her honors and awards include Hall of Fame, Miss ICC finalist, HEADWAE student honoree, All-Mississippi Academic Team semifinalist, President’s List, English Student of the Week, ACT Scholarship for 28+ score, Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship, Mississippi Eminent Scholars Grant for 29+ ACT and 3.5+ GPA and Leadership Scholarship. She is the daughter of Joe and Charolette Johnson.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa and make it possible for deserving students to achieve their educational goals.
Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service.