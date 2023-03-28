TUPELO — Jon Milstead, the newest member of the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees, was sworn in Tuesday afternoon.
Milstead replaces Joe Babb who served on the board for 10 years.
Milstead, 44, has worked for the Community Development Foundation (CDF) in Tupelo since 2007. He is Vice President of Planning and Property for the foundation.
In that role, he assists in bringing new businesses to Lee County via site development and preparation for new companies. He also assists with government relations, working with local, state and federal officials to further economic development in the area.
"Working at CDF, I've had the unique privilege of understanding how important the school district's success is related to our economic and community health here in Tupelo and Lee County," Milstead said. "It's something I'm passionate about contributing to."
His goal is to contribute to the board's legacy of leadership and leave the district even better than he found it.
Milstead grew up in Chickasaw County and attended Itawamba Community College for two years after finishing high school. He went on to Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in landscape architecture.
His wife, Alicia, is a 1996 graduate of Tupelo High School. They have three children: Mari Claire, a 2021 graduate of THS; Jake, set to graduate from THS in May; and Molli Kate, a seventh grader at Tupelo Middle School.
"I'm very thankful that all three of my kids have enjoyed the benefits of Tupelo Public Schools," Milstead said. "I am excited about what Tupelo has to offer in the future as they continue to add more resources and opportunities for kids to really grow."
Milstead has a tremendous respect for teachers. He's married to one — his wife is the English Language coordinator for Union County Schools and previously taught for TPSD — and his mother was a lifelong teacher of 30-plus years.
"I'm very familiar with the hard work and hours that teachers put in and the tremendous value that they are to our community," Milstead said. "In my role on the board, I want to make sure that we're keeping our best and brightest here in Tupelo for the future of our kids."
The school district has a set of goals for measuring success that includes increasing student achievement, providing a safe and orderly environment for learning and ensuring are college and career ready.
"I want to make sure that we continue to strive to meet those goals every year and to push our student success higher each year," Milstead said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.