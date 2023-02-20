Meredith

Judy Meredith, documentarian and retired professor of mass communications, delivers the keynote address for the University of Mississippi's observance of Black History Month on Feb. 16 in the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union Ballroom. 

 Sam McGlone I University Marketing and Communications

OXFORD – Recalling several African American firsts as if they happened only yesterday, Judy Meredith connected them to husband James Meredith's journey to become the first African American student at the University of Mississippi.

