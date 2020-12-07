The Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) preliminary analysis of public school enrollment data for the 2020-21 school year showed that a jump in homeschoolers and drop in kindergarteners drove the statewide decline in enrollment for the year.
As of Sept. 30, 2020, 422,627 students had enrolled in Mississippi public schools, which is a drop of more than 23,000 from the September 2019 total of 465,913.
State law requires children ages 6 through 17 be enrolled in public or private school or a homeschool program. Families who enroll 5-year-olds into kindergarten are also subject to the attendance law.
Several factors contributed to the decline, MDE explained in a statement released on Monday.
Homeschool enrollment increased from 18,758 last year to 25,489 this year, removing 6,731 students from public school attendance rolls.
4,345 fewer kindergarteners enrolled in 2020-21 compared to the same time last year. Between 2017-18 and 2019-20, kindergarten enrollment dropped by a cumulative total of 1,015 students.
1,603 students enrolled in school after Sept. 30 compared to 208 late registrants last year.
Other factors contributing to enrollment declines include students moving out of state and students entering private schools.
Mississippi public school enrollment has been declining annually, dropping an average of 5,511 students each year over the past three years.
The state’s School Attendance Officers (SAO) have been working with districts to ensure all compulsory school-age children whose families have not re-enrolled them in local public schools are registered in a learning environment, according to MDE. SAOs works to obtain documentation validating the status of every student who leaves public schools.
As of Dec. 3, SAOs have validated the status of all but 1,156 students, which is a figure similar to previous years, MDE said.
State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright praised teachers, principals, district leaders, SAOs and families that have “done a heroic job meeting the daily challenges of the pandemic.”
“Mississippi school districts have been working under extraordinary conditions to ensure all students in their communities are engaged in learning,” Wright said.