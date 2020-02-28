TUPELO - Kate Farabaugh was named Tupelo Public School District’s 2020 Parent of the Year on Friday morning.
She was surprised by school and district administrators along with her daughter, Julia, a fourth-grader at Lawhon Elementary, who presented her with flowers. Farabaugh said receiving the honor “means the world to me.”
“We have a huge group of very engaged parents at Lawhon and the way they support the teachers and the staff is phenomenal,” Farabaugh said. “I’m the PTO president this year, too, so I’ve gotten to see firsthand how these parents give everything they’ve got for these babies that somebody else is helping to educate.”
Farabaugh, a 1988 THS graduate, is the first person to be named TPSD Parent of the Year twice. She previously received the distinction in 2015 when Julia was at ECEC. She went on to be named Mississippi’s First Congressional District Parent of the Year.
She was also named Parent of the Year at Carver Elementary in 2017 and Lawhon Elementary in 2018. She has two other children, Cooper and Emma Grace, who are Tupelo graduates.
“If there is a role for a parent volunteer that exists in one of her children’s schools, Kate has held that position,” District 6 state Sen. Chad McMahan said. “I have known Kate for six years, and the schools in Tupelo benefit immensely from her astounding volunteer efforts.”
Farabaugh is a founding member of the Mississippi Public Education PAC, which seeks out and supports any lawmaker who is passionate about public education.
“Our goal is to make public education available to everybody in Mississippi and better for everybody in Mississippi, and getting lawmakers who are passionate about that,” Farabaugh said.
Lawhon Principal Ian Shumpert said Farabaugh is a great advocate for the betterment of the school and community.
“It’s really a blessing to have Mrs. Farabaugh and the PTO to work with us,” Shumpert said. “As soon as I became principal here, she was right on the spot even through the summer, asking if I needed anything.”
Farabaugh has organized successful fundraising campaigns, including a $15,000 drive last fall that ended with a parent winning a raffle for a family vacation to Walt Disney World. While serving on the CREATE Tupelo School Bond Issue advisory committee, she has written and received several grants for arts integration.
Farabaugh is also involved with the local clothes closet, Calvary Baptist Church, where she teaches Sunday school, and the Junior Auxiliary, where she helped raise $180,000 to aid children in Tupelo and Lee County.
Lawhon Assistant Principal Kama Smith said Farabaugh has "proven to be a very caring, kind-hearted and helpful individual that never expects anything in return."
“They are so many parents here who work just as hard, and I want to thank them for all they do,” Farabaugh said. “We have such a passion for our public schools and these kids and teachers. This is such an honor.”