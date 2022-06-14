Katie Coon speaks after being named the new principal at the Early Childhood Education Center during the Tupelo Public School District board meeting on Tuesday afternoon at Church Street Elementary School. Coon, who will step into her new role in July, currently serves as assistant principal at Pierce Street Elementary.
TUPELO • A longtime Tupelo educator has been selected to head the city school district's pre-K school.
Katie Coon has been hired as the new principal of Tupelo's Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC), which educates around 300 pre-kindergarten students each year. Tupelo Public School District officials announced the hire on Tuesday.
Coon will step into her new position on July 1. She replaces Haley Stewart, who served as principal of ECEC for five years.
"I'm thrilled for this opportunity," Coon said. "There is an incredible legacy that ECEC has in our community, and I look forward to being back there to work with the staff, parents and students to strengthen that legacy and help move ECEC forward."
Coon, a Corinth native, has been with Tupelo Schools for 17 years.
She graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and earned a master's degree from Delta State University.
Her teaching career began at Joyner Elementary School, where she spent five years as an assistant and kindergarten teacher before moving to ECEC for seven years.
For the last five years, she's served as assistant principal at Pierce Street Elementary, a school that has earned an A-rating from the Mississippi Department of Education.
Pierce Street principal Amy Tate said Coon has worked extensively to support and serve the school during her time there.
"Katie’s commitment to providing every student with an excellent educational experience will serve her well in this new capacity," Tate said.
Coon said it feels great to be returning to ECEC.
"I am honored to lead one of Tupelo’s most invaluable resources — the Early Childhood Education Center," Coon said. "ECEC has an incredible legacy, and I look forward to working with the staff to strengthen the positive impact that the school has in our community and beyond."
Coon said she plans to build on existing work at ECEC, and one of her long-term goals is to see pre-K expand further to serve more children in the community.
She and her husband, Ryan Coon, a photographer and videographer for TPSD, have a blended family of five kids, all students in the district.