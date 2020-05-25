WASHINGTON - U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) has announced the appointment of eight Mississippians selected to attend one of America's military academies.
The service academy appointees are as follows: Mason Bay (Oxford High School), Clay Cromwell (Oxford High School), Ravin Chittom (Booneville High School), Jacob Greenwood (Germantown High School), Bob Leake (Tupelo High School), John Michael Meagher (Oxford High School), Brooks Anne Milligan (Corinth High School), and Elijah Tucker (Corinth High School/Marion Military Institute).
To learn more about each of these students and community volunteers, visit trentkelly.house.gov/press/newsletters.