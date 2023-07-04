Mississippi Jumpstart

In this photo provided by the University of Mississippi, members of kindergarten readiness program Mississippi Jumpstart listen as a teacher reads a book. The program turns 10 this year. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

OXFORD – Mississippi Jumpstart, a program created at the University of Mississippi to help reduce the kindergarten readiness gap in Mississippi, turns 10 this year, having grown from two classrooms in Oxford to four universities serving 15 classrooms across the state.

