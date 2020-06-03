MARTIN, Tenn. – A Lafayette County student received an award from the University of Tennessee at Martin College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences in recognition of departmental achievements during the 2019-20 academic year.
Sonora Brandon of Oxford received the Award for Academic Promise in Geology.
