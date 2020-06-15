TUPELO • The Lee County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a $7.2 million construction bid by Century Construction on Monday evening to build the district’s new career and technical education center.
A total of eight bids were submitted to the PryorMorrow architecture firm for the project, with Tupelo-based Century Construction placing the winning $7,288,200 bid, which includes a $168,200 additive alternate industrial kitchen for the culinary arts program.
LCSD Superintendent Coke Magee said he’s excited to work with a local company on the project.
“We already have an internship program we developed with (Century Construction) a couple years ago that gives our students an opportunity to participate in job training and they came and did some work with our kids on resumes, so we have a great working relationship already established with them,” Magee said.
The construction project was made possible by a $15 million bond issue approved by a 91% majority of Lee County voters on Jan. 14, 2020. In addition to covering career technical center construction costs, the bond issue will also pay for district-wide security upgrades and infrastructure improvements.
The 33,000 square foot facility will accommodate 140 to 180 students at a time. It will include five classrooms and four shop areas with classrooms, along with restrooms, a conference room and two collaboration spaces for events like job fairs and mock interviews.
It will be built at the Hive, the Community Development Foundation’s new industrial park, where Lee County Schools owns 20.62 acres of land. The career technical center will be a near-equal distance from each of LCSD’s three high schools: 16 miles from Saltillo High School, 19 miles from Mooreville and 12 miles from Shannon. Travel times from each school to the center will be between 16 and 21 minutes.
Parking spaces for buses and up to 140 vehicles will be provided, with buses transporting students to and from the facility throughout the day.
Magee said he continues to see excitement among board members, administrators and teachers regarding the career technical center.
“It really is giving us something that’s really positive moving forward, to be able to see that building construction start,” Magee said.
Construction for the career technical center is set to begin the first week of July, and the project should be completed by July 2021 so it can open in August 2021.