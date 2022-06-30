TUPELO • Lee County School District officials have shifted the borders of their districts to reflect changes in population densities.
Following a brief public hearing, Thursday night, the Lee County School District Board voted unanimously to adopt new district lines.
Districts 1, 3 and 5 saw the most drastic changes under the new map. District 1 lost 369 people under the new lines; District 3 lost 547. Most of those people now fall in District 5, which gained 719 people to make up for significant population loss over the last decade.
Most of District 4’s new population was pulled from Verona in District 5, and much of District 5’s new population was taken from District 3, around Lake Piomingo.
The approved changes bring the district’s deviation down to 7.6%, well below the 10% deviation that triggers mandatory redistricting.
School district leaders say the changes will also preserve the school district’s minority-majority district.
Oxford-based consulting firm Bridge & Watson handled the redistricting process.
Rep. Rickey Thompson, D-Shannon, was present at the public hearing. He questioned the decision to relocate residents of District 5 to District 4, specifically the Verona area.
Chris Watson, a consultant with Bridge & Watson, defended the decision, stating that District 4 could only pull population from District 5, and Verona was one of the only areas with a significant minority population that could preserve the minority-majority of the district.
Thompson asked how many of the 719 people who were placed in District 5 were Black. Watson said he did not have that data at the meeting. Census data shows that District 5's Black population was reduced from 32% to 28.5% over the past decade.
"We didn’t want to harm the minority composition; we wanted to keep it where it is,” Watson said.
Watson also noted it was important to note the proposed changes to the voting maps do not affect which school a child attends.
Every decade after census data is released, counties, municipalities and school districts review changes to their population to ensure they have equally populated districts. Any deviation over 10% triggers the process of redistricting.
In Lee County School District’s case, its deviation was 18%.
With a total population of 38,000, each of the school district’s five districts has an ideal population of 7,623. Census data revealed that districts 1, 2, and 3 were overpopulated, and districts 4 and 5 were under the ideal population.
