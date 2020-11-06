TUPELO • Two newly created advisory councils, one for students and another for teachers, will provide Lee County School District administrators with feedback and suggestions on important issues during the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Coke Magee recently had initial meetings with students from the district’s three high schools — Saltillo, Shannon and Mooreville. They will provide input on issues important to them as students, as well as issues at their individual schools.
Each school selected between 12 and 16 student members from all grade levels on their campuses. They've only been able to meet as a group within each school so far due to safety procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Magee said the goal is to have all three groups meet together.
Jayvion Melton, a senior at Shannon High School, said he's happy to see the district value student opinions.
During the first meeting, Shannon's student members discussed topics ranging from school hours being shortened during the pandemic to how to better utilize Google Classroom for teachers and students.
“It really does mean a lot that they want to hear the voices of students,” Melton said.
Ally Grace Bounds, a senior at Mooreville High School, has served as class president for the past three years and is excited to represent her classmates on the new advisory council.
"It's always been important to me what my class thinks and what they want, and I just really wanted to be a voice for them," Bounds said.
The principal topic during their first meeting was COVID-19 and the effect it's had on everything from the length of the school day to testing, Bounds said.
"It's really awesome to have a superintendent that cares what we think and wants our opinion on things," Bounds said. "He ran some things by us and asked us what we thought about certain stuff, and I just really loved that he cared what we thought."
Although she will graduate in May 2021, Bounds hopes that suggestions the student advisory committee make will continue to benefit students at the school she's attended since kindergarten.
"I'm super close with a lot of people in other grades and I just want them to love it here as much as I do," Bounds said.
Magee said he enjoyed his initial conversations with students and was glad to give them an opportunity to ask questions directly. He was impressed with the seriousness with which all three groups approached their first meeting.
"This is not about me," Magee said. "This is about the student participating in their education, and this is just another way for them to be a part of that."
A similar council was also created for teachers, composed of the current teacher of the year at each campus.
Kristi Bearden, fifth grade science and social studies teacher at Saltillo Elementary School and 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year, is a member of the teacher council.
During the first meeting, teachers introduced themselves and composed a list of topics they plan to address as a group by order of importance.
Primary topics were technology and distance learning, because those are the two biggest challenges teachers have faced this school year.
Bearden said teaching during the pandemic has highlighted how important collaboration among students, their parents and the community is at the school. It's not just a certain group of people having to learn about distance learning, everyone has to come together to figure it out. And the council hopes their discussions can produce solutions to make that collaboration work even more productive.
Each teacher on the council has already initiated conversations at their schools. For example, Bearden asked her colleagues, "If we continue with distance learning in the future, what are some ways we could start off the year even stronger?" The responses she received at Saltillo Elementary have been amazing, she said.
She said she’s thankful to the central office and Magee for their support during such an uncertain year.
"It makes us feel valued that our voice is being heard and we appreciate that he has taken the time to hear us and get our ideas because we are the ones in the trenches, and it's good to know that we have his support and that he's willing to ask us 'What do you need?' and listen to us when we say it," Bearden said.
Both the student and teacher groups will meet with Magee in person quarterly throughout the school year, where they'll take part in surveys and discussions.
Magee said an open exchange of ideas and recommendations between himself and the councils will benefit him as superintendent, along with the students and employees of LCSD.
"I enjoy talking to students and teachers, and I enjoy them being able to tell me ways that we can improve what we're doing," Magee said. "It's just another opportunity for communication between the schools and our most important group, which is the students."