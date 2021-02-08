TUPELO • Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee County School District’s 2020-21 teacher and administrator of the year have persevered, continuing to provide quality education for the county’s students.
Melissa Schaefer, a kindergarten and first grade special education teacher at Mooreville Elementary School, was named Teacher of the Year; Dr. Karen Letson, principal at Guntown Middle School, was named Administrator of the Year.
Schaefer found her calling after working at the Harrisburg Day School and the McDougal Center early in her career. She’s been an educator for about 25 years now.
Schaefer came to Mooreville in 2001 as a special education teacher before moving to a second grade regular education classroom after earning her Master’s degree in Elementary Education. After about 15 years of teaching second grade, Schaefer returned to special education in August 2020.
“I’m coming back to how I started teaching,” Schaefer said. “Everything’s a full circle. It has been fabulous. It has really shown me that everybody can learn, and we have to just embrace that.”
Schaefer said a teacher has to take responsibility for her students as if they were their own children.
“I just try to treat them like my own, and they are,” Schaefer said. “They are my babies.”
The most rewarding part of her job is “that lightbulb moment” when she can see on a child’s face or in their eyes that they finally understood a difficult concept. As a special education teacher, she said small steps can represent major victories for her students.
Schaefer said being selected as the district’s teacher of the year was unexpected, but it’s a great honor, especially in such an unprecedented year.
“This year has been great even through the pandemic,” Schaefer said. “I’ve learned that you have to roll with the flow and just keep going. We can’t stop.”
Now in her second year as principal after about nine years as assistant principal at the school, Letson has worked for 27 years as an educator. She’s spent 23 of those years within the Lee County School District.
During the pandemic, Letson has taken on the role of being an encourager and motivator, more so than ever before. COVID-19 has changed the entire dynamic of her job as she seeks to support students and teachers.
In the past, the stresses of the school year involved ensuring students were ready for state assessments or evaluating classroom curriculum. Now, her primary focus is keeping the school sanitary and safe.
“It drains you. It wears you out, but it’s part of the job. You just have to embrace it,” Letson said. “I give a lot of credit to the teachers and other administrators here and to Mr. Magee and the school board for their support for us and encouraging us each day.”
The most rewarding part of Letson’s job is interacting with children and having students come back years after moving on from Guntown Middle to the high school and hearing them say “I miss you” or “I remember when you did this.”
Both Schaefer and Letson were recognized at the Lee County Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night by Superintendent Coke Magee.
They each received a commemorative plaque donated by Chad Willis and Rehab Solutions Physical Therapy, a bouquet from Bishop’s Flower Shop and a $100 check from ExPECT, a nonprofit organization made up of businesses, parents, teachers and other supporters of Lee County schools.
Schaefer also received a plaque and $1,000 check presented by Dr. Kristy Luse on behalf of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.
Both the teacher and administrator of the year are selected by an outside committee and will represent the district in the statewide teacher and administrator of the year competition.